Man, 21, charged with attempted murder of elderly man in West Lothian

A man has been arrested and charged with the attempted murder of an elderly man in West Lothian.

The incident took place at around 7am on Saturday, 3 November in the Polbeth Crescent and Polbeth Road areas of Polbeth.

The 21-year-old is also charged with assaulting a 79-year-old woman, an 82-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a police officer.

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: the latest news traffic and weather from the Capital

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the attempted murder of a 79-year-old man in Polbeth, West Lothian.

“He is scheduled to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday 3rd November where he is also charged with assaulting a 79-year-old woman, an 82-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a police officer.

“The incidents happened from around 7am on Saturday 3rd November in the Polbeth Crescent and Polbeth Road areas of the village.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital