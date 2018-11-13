Man and woman in court over spate of armed robberies in West Lothian

A man and a woman have appeared in court charged with carrying out three armed robberies in West Lothian.

John Kiernan, 28, and Erin Nisbet, 29, made no plea during their appearance on petition at Livingston Sheriff Court.

Both were charged with three counts of assault and robbery connected to cash raids on a bookmaker’s, a pawn shop and an RS McColl newsagent’s shop in Bathgate.

The couple were also accused of carrying offensive weapons, including a meat cleaver and a hammer, in public places and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Both accused were committed for further examination. Kiernan was remanded in custody and Nisbet was released on bail.

