Man charged with stealing £6000 of equipment from primary school

A MAN has been arrested and charged in connection with a break-in at Gullane Primary School in which computing and camera equipment worth around £6000 was stolen.

The break-in and theft happened around 8:20 on Wednesday morning.

A 22-year-old man is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 1 February.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace other individuals who may have been involved along with a number of items of property.

These include several laptops and some digital cameras. Most of the items have stickers on them identifying them as the property of East Lothian Council.

Local Community Inspector Andy Hill said:

“The prompt action of security staff and police resulted in the recovery of some items of stolen property.

“However we are appealing to anyone who may have information about the outstanding property. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has been offered computing or camera equipment for sale.”

If anyone has information regarding this incident, or knowledge of the location of the outstanding stolen property, please contact officers on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 0954 of 27th December.