Man critical after being found with serious injuries in Broxburn

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being found with serious injuries in West Lothian.

An appeal has been issued by police for witnesses to the incident, which occurred at an address in Broxburn on Sunday afternoon.

A man suffered serious injuries and remains in a stable but critical condition in hospital.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police in West Lothian are investigating after emergency services were called to an address in West Main Street, Broxburn at around 4.40pm on Sunday, March 31.

“A 35-year-old male was found to have sustained serious injuries and he is currently being treated in hospital where he is described as being in a stable, but critical condition.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2812 of March 31.”

