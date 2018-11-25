Man who can’t use his arm has benefits cut - and told to work as a barman

BENEFIT bosses halted payments to a crash victim who can’t use his right arm, and told him to get a job as a barman.

Billy Bryson was left with severe nerve and spinal damage after the accident 18 years ago. He says he struggles to walk more than a few yards at a time or use his right hand and arm.

But the Department of Work and Pensions ruled he was fit to work after he underwent tests with new contractors Capita.

He has been receiving benefits since 1999 but, after being called to a work assessment in February 2017, he was told he was capable of working behind a bar or as a driver, and his payments stopped.

Despite three appeal attempts, letters from his doctors stating he is unfit for work and an intervention from his MP, the DWP has refused to reinstate his benefit.

Billy, from Livingston, said: “It is absolutely disgusting the way they treat people, and it needs to stop. When I had the accident, I had four jobs at the time. I had a strong work ethic and I never dreamed this would happen to me - but it has. If it was up to me I would be working, but I physically cannot do it.”

A DWP spokesperson said: “We have reviewed Mr Bryson’s case and determined he was underpaid for a period in 2017. However, the decision was ultimately upheld by the independent tribunal.”