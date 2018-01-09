McDonald’s confirm application for new restaurant in Lothians

Have your say

McDonald’s have confirmed they have launched an application for a drive thru restaurant in Dalkeith.

Currently in the application phase, the chain confirmed they have submitted an application to build a restaurant on the Tesco car park in Delkeith.

A new McDonald's could be opening in the Capital.

The plan would see 65 jobs created.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “We can confirm that we have submitted an application for a drive thru restaurant on the Tesco car park at Dalkeith, and look forward to working with the council on our plans.

“If approved the restaurant would create at least 65 full and part-time jobs and bring significant investment to the local community.”

The planning application reads:“The overarching aim of this proposal is to generate a sustainable and viable use in an attractive and accessible location.

The chain will open at Tesco car park if approved.

“By redeveloping this site, we are generating a functional use which aids the attractiveness of the surrounding area, and benefits the community, providing employment and further economic and social benefits to the locality.”

“McDonald’s Restaurants have long been considered one of the major influences in the quick service industry, constantly re-inventing themselves to the ever-changing public and social values/needs.

“Whilst not a planning issue, the proposed interior of restaurant will provide a distinct modern feel with the exterior of the building reflecting this change in retailing.

“The customer seating area comprises 140 covers for visitors to eat their meals within a relaxed modern environment.

“The dining area will include a variety of seating types and table sizes tailored to the customers’ needs.”