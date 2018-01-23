New Next store set to open in Lothians retail park

RETAILER Next is to open a new store at Livingston’s Almondvale West Retail Park.

The store will open early next year and is expected to create 14 new jobs.

Bosses say it will offer an extensive range of ladieswear, menswear, childrenswear and homeware as well as providing new concessions including a Lipsy, Costa Coffee, Paperchase and a barber.

The retail park expects up to 50 jobs to be created during the construction phase of both the new Next store and a wider £3.5m improvement programme at the park.

Patrick Robbertze, Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston said: “We are delighted to be announcing a new store with Next which will help transform the park and attract new shoppers.

“Our investment plans are part of our ongoing commitment to deliver a fresh, enjoyable shopping experience for our loyal customers and also for those who travel from afar to visit our mall and we are confident they will be absolutely delighted with the finished look and improved retail offering.”