Police appeal for witnesses to Broxburn bin store fire

Police are appealing for witnesses to a bin store fire in a block of flats in a West Lothian village.

Officers have asked if anyone saw or heard anything suspicious in the Saughbank area of Uphall, Broxburn, at about 8am on Sunday morning.

A bin store within a block of flats in Saughbank was set on fire, causing some damage to the storage area.

A statement released by West Lothian Police today said: "If you know anything about this incident and can assist with police enquiries please contact 101 and quote incident number 1249 of the 18th of November 2018.

"Alternatively If you have any information about this, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

"For information on keeping your communal stairwell secure please visit our website: http://ow.ly/S13Q30mFBk1"