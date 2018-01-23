Safe stolen from Broxburn Snooker Club

Police in West Lothian are investigating following the theft of a safe from Broxburn Snooker and Leisure Club in Greendykes Road.

The incident happened around 1.10am on Thursday, January 18, when three men entered the premises and stole a safe containing a four-figure-sum of money.

The suspects left the area in an easterly direction along Broxburn Main Street in a black vehicle, believed to possibly be a Ford Focus.

The theft was subsequently discovered and police are now appealing for witnesses.

The three male suspects are described as being in their late teens - early twenties and are believed to speak with local accents. They were wearing light coloured hooded tops with tracksuit bottoms and scarves pulled over the lower part of their faces.

Detective Constable Craig Ireland of Livingston’s Criminal Investigation Department said: “This was a high value theft and we are eager to trace the men responsible as soon as possible.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Greendykes Road area of Broxburn in the early hours of Thursday morning, and does have information that can assist our inquiries, to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience.”

Those with information are asked to contact officers at Livingston CID on 101, quoting incident number 0112 of January 18.