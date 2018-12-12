Thieves raid Linlithgow fast food shop before 'Mini getaway'

A trio of thieves made off with a three-figure sum after breaking into a fast food shop in Linlithgow during the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened at about 2.45am at a premises in the town's High Street.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the break-in and theft.

The force said that three men forced entry to the store and stole a three-figure sum of cash before making off in a small grey car with a black roof, believed to be a Mini.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the thieves and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten, from Livingston CID, said: "This break-in is likely to have attracted a lot of attention, despite the early hour, and anyone who witnessed what happened is urged to contact police immediately.

"Likewise, if you can help us identify the suspects, then please also get in touch."

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101 and quote incident nymber 253 of the 11th December. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.