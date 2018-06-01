Thieves steal four vehicles in single night after breaking into homes

POLICe are investigating a series of vehicle thefts following break-ins in Midlothian.

Two homes in Gorebridge were targeted by thieves in the early hours of last Wednesday. The first was a property in Louis Braille Way where the keys to a blue Peugeot 206 and grey Volkswagen Polo were stolen along with a quantity of cash. The Polo was later recovered in Clearburn Road.

The Peugeot, which has registration number KN16 HBD remains missing.

A break-in was then reported at an address in Whitehouse Grove at around 7am on the same day resulting in a grey Audi A6 and a white Renault Transit Panel van being stolen along with two bikes.

The Audi has registration number BG66 OVN and the Renault van has registration number SA57 OSM.

Detective Sergeant Jordan Sharp from Musselburgh CIU said: “Given the time these incidents occurred, and the proximity of the addresses, we are looking at whether the same individuals are responsible.

“We would ask that anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity to contact police immediately.”