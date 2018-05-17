‘Threatening’ salesmen targeting homes in East Lothian

Residents in East Lothian have reported a slew of suspicious caller incidents involving two men going door-to-door demanding both money and entry to the property in a ‘threatening’ manner.

Believed to be bogus salesmen, the pair have been operating heavily in the Prestonpans, Cockenzie and Port Seton areas.

Between 5pm and 9pm on Tuesday three incidents were reported at South Crescent, Preston Cross Cottages and Preston Road in Prestonpans, with a further two in The Promenade and Avenue Road areas of Cockenzie and Port Seton.

Two reports were received of the men going door-to-door, with two further reports of the men asking if they could enter properties to show the occupant items that they had for sale.

One reported incident involved the men being seen banging on the windows of a property in a threatening manner and demanding money from the occupant.

The men are both described as being white, in their mid-twenties, of medium height and build, with English accents and were carrying large black holdalls.

One of the men is described as having ginger hair and was wearing a blue and cream tracksuit, with the other having dark hair, tanned skin, a tattoo of writing on the right side of his neck and was wearing a khaki jacket.

Sergeant Derek Macdonald of Tranent Police Station said: “Thankfully, the men did not gain access to anyone’s house and we are very grateful to the public for their vigilance in reporting these incidents to us.

“Never let anyone you do not know and are not expecting into your property. It is your home and you are under no obligation whatsoever to do so if you are not completely certain of someone’s identity and intentions.

“If you are made to feel uncomfortable or intimidated call a friend, neighbour, relative or report suspicious behaviour to police via 101. Always dial 999 if you see a crime in progress.

“We continue to conduct enquiries into these incidents and would urge anyone who may have information which can help to contact us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3161 of 15th May, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

