Three-figure cash sum stolen in weekend burglary

Thieves made off with a three-figure cash sum and other valuables in a housebreaking in West Lothian.

A house in Grange Knowe was broken into around 7pm on Saturday evening.

Euros in notes and coins, and other foreign currency to the value of around £400 were stolen as well as some items of jewellery.

Officers are now eager to speak to anyone who noticed anything suspicious.

Constable Ross Collett of the Criminal Investigation Unit in West Calder said: “We would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Grange Knowe, Linlithgow in the late afternoon or early evening on Saturday 20th.

“Those with information are asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 3119 of 20th January. Alternatively please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”