Top West Lothian baby names for 2017 revealed

The most popular baby names for West Lothian have been revealed.

Jacob, Emily and Olivia were the most popular names for babies born in West Lothian during 2017.

A total of 23 boys were named Jacob in West Lothian during 2017, making it the most popular name for boys, with Emily and Olivia joint first choice for girls with 19 babies each.

Sophie was the third most popular name for a girl locally in 2017, with Hannah and Jessica in joint fourth place. Lewis was the second most popular names for boys born in West Lothian in 2017, followed by Adam, Alexander, James and Oliver in joint third place.

The top ten names in West Lothian were completed by Harry, Charlie and Harris for boys and Harper, Amelia, Aria, Ella, Emma, Freya and Lily for girls.

A total of 2032 births were registered in West Lothian during 2017, an increase of 44 from the 1988 registered births in 2016.

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “The most popular choice by West Lothian parents for boys was Jacob, which differs substantially from the national charts where it was only the 13th most popular choice for boys across Scotland.

“Jacob did not make the top ten list for West Lothian in 2016, and has seen a substantial rise on popularity for boys locally, along with Adam and James in 2017. Jack continues to be the most popular name for boys nationally.

“Olivia and Emily were also the most picked girls’ names in Scotland, with Olivia rising in popularity in West Lothian from 7th place in 2016 to joint first in 2017. Both Hannah and Harper also saw marked increases in popularity in West Lothian in 2017, but did not make the national top ten lists.

“A number of most popular baby names in West Lothian for 2016 have dropped out of the top ten in 2017, including Finlay, Noah and Lucas for boys, and Ellie, Ava and Charlotte for girls.”