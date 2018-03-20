Two men from West Lothian named in fatal M9 crash

Police have confirmed that two men who died in a fatal collision on the M9 at the weekend were from West Lothian.

Christopher Brown, who was 34 and from Bathgate, and 56-year-old John Turner from Armadale, were travelling in a grey Toyota Hilux when it left the road near Plean at around 6.50am on Saturday 17th March.

Both men were sadly pronounced dead at the scene and a third man from the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Sergeant David Marr of Forth Valley Road Policing Unit said: “My sympathies go out to the families and friends of Christopher and John and specially trained officers continue to provide them with support at this difficult time.

“Inquiries into the collision are ongoing and I would continue to appeal for anyone who may have seen the Toyota travelling eastbound on the M9 prior to the incident, or anyone who saw it leave the road around a mile east of the Bannockburn Interchange, to please come forward.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 902 of Saturday March 17, or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

