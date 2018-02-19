West Lothian man assaulted his neighbour and smashed in window

A West Lothian man has pled guilty to carrying out a serious assault on a near neighbour on Christmas Eve.

Derrick Paxton, 27, also admitted culpably and recklessly smashing a ground floor window of a neighbour’s house.

Paxton, of Cameron Way, Livingston, was originally charged with assaulting John Winters to his permanent impairment and danger of life.

He negotiated a plea of guilty on indictment to a reduced charge of assaulting his victim by repeatedly punching Mr Winters on the head to his injury during the incident on 24 December 2016.

Depute fiscal Alistair Macleod placed a list of the accused’s previous convictions before Livingston Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Peter Hammond said: “Clearly reports will be required so I won’t call on the Crown to narrate the circumstances today.”

“I’ll adjourn the case for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment.”

He allowed Paxton’s bail to continue but refused to vary a curfew condition.

Paxton is due to return to court for sentence on 22 March.