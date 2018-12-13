West Lothian mechanic turns car into Santa's sleigh for charity

A West Lothian mechanic has transformed a car into Santa's sleigh to raise money for charity.

Edinburgh Live reported that the sleigh belongs to The Garage in Whitburn and began in 2015 as a way to say thanks to their customers.

Speaking subsequently to the Edinburgh Evening News, garage owner Ian Robertson said that the special sleigh - which is actually a converted Suzuki Vitara (with insurance and MOT) - has soared in popularity over the last three years.

It’s run by a 14-strong team of volunteers who work at the garage and give up their time to spread some Christmas cheer.

One Twitter user posted a video of Santa on Lothian Road this week, stating: “There’s a guy who’s actual turned his car inty a light up sleigh n drivin about Edinburgh wi an elf am no jokin.''

He has since been dubbed "SantaLAD," with the post receiving more than 3,500 likes and over 685 re-tweets.

Mr Robertson says the sleigh is run for a good cause, and he asks anyone who can to make a donation to Disability West Lothian via this page.



Mr Robertson is also asking businesses to help pay the bill for next year's sleigh.

And he says that if more people get behind this, they could build more of these sleighs to go all round the hospitals and care homes in the area.