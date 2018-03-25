Police appeal over ‘incident of concern’ in Livingston

POLICE are appealing for witnesses as they investigate what they are calling an “incident of concern” in a shopping centre car park.

They say a man and a woman were seen arguing near the Poundstretcher store in the Almondvale South Retail Park at around 7.10pm before they both left in a grey Ford Transit van.

The female is described as white, local accent, late teens to early 20s, tall, slim, blonde medium length hair and wearing a white jumper and black jeans.

The male is described as white, around 25 years of age, dark hair, slim build with stubble growth.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson at Livingston said “It would be really helpful to hear from anyone who may have been in or around the retail park around 7.15pm last night if they saw or heard anything which might help establish what actually took place here.

“In particular I would be really grateful if this male and female came forward to provide an explanation which would establish their wellbeing.

“Anyone with information can contact Livingston CID via 101, or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting the reference number 3954 of 24/3.”