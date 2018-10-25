Suspicious fire at Livingston play park ‘shocking act of vandalism’

Police are appealing for witnesses after a play park in Livingston was deliberately set on fire in a “shocking act of vandalism”.

The incident was reported at 9.50pm on Wednesday, 17 October at Almondvale Play Park after a passerby discovered the chute had been set alight.

As a result, the slide, rope net and artificial grass were damaged and now require repair and replacement.

Officers say this is the second occassion children’s play equipment has been subjected to fireraising and inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Iain Wells from Livingston Police Station said: “It is extremely disappointing that anyone would commit such a mindless and needless act of vandalism to a popular playpark.

“These actions have meant that certain parts of the park are now out of use to local children and we are keen to speak to anyone who can help us identify the culprits.

“If you can assist with our inquiries then please contact police immediately.”

Executive Councillor for the Environment, Tom Conn said: “This second act of wanton destruction of children’s play equipment is frustrating at a time when the council is continuing to have to reduce budgets for essential services.

“I hope those involved take a look in a mirror and ask themselves why they carried out this shocking act of vandalism.

“Anyone with information on those responsible should contact us on 01506 280000, Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

