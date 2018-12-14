Three teens charged after 'boy attacked' outside Livingston school

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by a group of teenagers during an attack outside a West Lothian school.

The incident is said to have taken place next to St Margaret's Academy in Livingston, on Monday.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that three boys, aged 13 to 15, have been charged in connection with the alleged attack on Howden South Road.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said they are aware of an incident which took place beyond the school grounds.