Barry: 18 words and phrases that represrent Edinburgh - chosen by you

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack
Published 29th Jul 2024, 16:33 BST

We asked for your favourite Edinburgh words and phrases and you definitely didn’t disappoint.

Edinburgh has been the home of countless worsmiths - such as Ian Rankin, Irvine Welsh and Sir Walter Scott, so it’s no surprise the city has developed it’s own vernacular over the years.

From insults to compliments, and the occasional tounge twister, our list has the phrases you need to know from Auld Reekie.

Take a look at our list below and see how many you use.

Starting off on a positive, barry is how we let you know that something is good.

1. Barry

The antithesis to barry, shan. Disappointing or unhappy.

2. Shan

Someone who is mad, crazy or consistenly angry. See: Begbie, Francis "Franco".

3. Radge

The Edinburgh term for your slippers

4. Baffies

