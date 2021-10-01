New law makes it illegal for under 18s to get Botox for cosmetic reasons in England

People under 18 years of age will no longer be able to get Botox and dermal lip fillers for cosmetic reasons under a new law in England.

The department said failure “could result in a criminal prosecution and an unlimited fine”.

The law applies to those visiting from outside England or who have the permission of someone aged over 18.

Treatments can, however, still be approved by a medical practitioner to be carried out by a doctor, nurse, dentist or pharmacist on those under 18 with a clinical need.

Then health minister Nadine Dorries announced the law last month following a significant spike in the number of young people attempting to achieve a so-called ‘Instagram face’.

Ms Dorries wrote in the Mail on September 5: “No child needs cosmetic procedures unless for medical reasons. Their physical and mental development is not complete.”

The change comes after MPs said a “complete absence” of regulation of beauty treatments such as Botox and fillers is putting the public at risk – and “maintaining the status quo is not an option”.