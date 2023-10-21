Sir Bobby Charlton, Manchester United and England icon, dies aged 86

Sir Bobby Charlton - the footballing icon who was part of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team - has died aged 86, his family confirmed in a statement. A statement on behalf of the Charlton family said: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family.”

The statement added: “His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him.

“We would request that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.”

Bobby Charlton enjoyed great success at club and international level. He helped Manchester United become the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968. Charlton’s European Cup success came 10 years after the Munich air disaster, which he and team manager Sir Matt Busby survived but which claimed the lives of eight of Charlton’s team-mates.

Born in Ashington on October 11 1937, Charlton played in the World Cup final alongside his brother Jack, who died aged 85 in 2020, and won 106 caps for England, scoring 49 goals. He signed for Manchester United aged 15 and made his debut for the club in 1956.

Charlton went on to play 758 matches for the Red Devils, scoring 249 goals. Both were long-standing club records until they were overtaken by Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney respectively. He won three league titles and one FA Cup at Old Trafford and, despite a brief stint as Preston manager, he returned to the club as a director.