Experts estimate the average wedding now costs anywhere from £18,000 to £32,000 , according to the Money Saving Expert.

But, there are lots of elements you can buy on the high street to help you save cash - the rings, the cake, the flowers, even the all important dress.

High street doesn’t have to mean boring though, and it certainly doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style or quality.

Department stores have cottoned on to the ‘wedding on a budget’ business as designers realise that every woman deserves to feel special on her big day, regardless of how much money they have.

Here are 35 of the best high street dresses available to buy right now, with prices starting from as low as £59.99.

Marilyn floral embellished bridal dress ivory Marilyn floral embellished bridal dress ivory £499.00 This is the perfect gown for brides who are hesitant about a long train, yet still wanting to keep things traditional. It’s ivory and features beautiful embellishments all over the gown. It’s a flattering maxi-dress style which incorporates a traditional silhouette with a pearlised floral pattern. The V-neckline complements the décolletage, while the slim bodice and soft A-line flare ensure an elegant shape, and the cap sleeve adds a feminine touch. Available in sizes 6 to 22. Buy now

Shelly floral embellished bridal dress ivory Shelly floral embellished bridal dress ivory £309.00 This is a great traditional ivory dress for a bride on a budget. It’s a pretty, floaty dress with something of a boho vibe which incorporates angelic details like pearlised sequins, a fit-and-float silhouette and delightfully fluttery sleeves. Created in tulle, it features a sweetheart lining and a softly flared skirt, draping beautifully to the floor. The keyhole cut-out back fastens with a trio of fabric-covered buttons, and the bodice stays firmly fitted with the concealed zip. Available in sizes 6 to 22. Buy now

Long Sleeve Lace Bardot Maxi Dress Long Sleeve Lace Bardot Maxi Dress £104.25 The body of this ivory dress is simple yet elegant, with some added lace detail at the back to create detail without a full train, and the shape is figure hugging with a pulled in waist. It’s the lace detail sleeves and detailed bardot top that really make this dress special though. Get an extra 10 per cent off dresses online, using the code ‘dress’ at the checkout. Available in sizes 8 to 16. £104.25 (was £139) Buy now

ASOS EDITION Francesca plunge wedding dress with tonal embroidery ASOS EDITION Francesca plunge wedding dress with tonal embroidery £325.00 A flowing wedding dress of dreams, which looks like it’s come straight off the runway - but at a fraction of the price. The ivory design features exquisite floral embroidery detail around the plunge neckline and the bodice, giving way to a gorgeous full skirt. It has a low back and adjustable straps for a secure and comfortable fit. Available in sizes 4 to 18. Buy now

ASOS EDITION Gigi crop top lace mini wedding dress ASOS EDITION Gigi crop top lace mini wedding dress £95.00 Don’t want the typical floor-length wedding dress, but still want to keep some traditional details? Here is the frock for you. This ivory short dress features a crew neck, long sleeves and cropped overlay. The all-over lace detail is elegant and feminine - and the price is fantastic. Available in sizes 4 to 18. Buy now

Hope & Ivy Maternity Bridal floral beaded and embellished maxi dress with v neck in ivory Hope & Ivy Maternity Bridal floral beaded and embellished maxi dress with v neck in ivory £150.00 This dress has been made specifically with pregnant brides in mind. Made of a light chiffon fabric, this ivory dress has beaded embellishment, a plunge neck and short, floaty sleeves. There’s stunning floral detail around the neckline, and leading on to the body of the dress to sweetly sit upon the baby bump. The same detail is also on the sleeves, which give the dress a boho feel. Buy now

ASOS EDITION Curve Florence sleeveless embroidered wedding dress with plunge ASOS EDITION Curve Florence sleeveless embroidered wedding dress with plunge £325.00 This stunning dress is made specifically for the plus size bride and has floral embroidery and applique, a plunge neck, a full-length skirt and zip-back fastening. The beautiful floral embroidery is all over the dress, which is ivory and covered in a fine mesh, to give the piece a much more expensive feel. The plunge neckline is perhaps more for the brave bride, but it is designed to wow - and it does just that. Available in sizes 16 to 30. Buy now

ASOS EDITION Curve Annie floral embroidered flutter sleeve wedding dress ASOS EDITION Curve Annie floral embroidered flutter sleeve wedding dress £95.00 This gorgeous dress is for the plus size bride who wants a simple, timeless look on her wedding day. It’s made of soft and sheer fabric for a silky-smooth look and material that falls in a flattering way over the body. It has a cinched in waist to accentuate the natural curves, while the flutter sleeves give an elegant touch. Available in sizes 16 to 30. Buy now

Maya Petite Bridal v neck maxi tulle dress with tonal delicate sequin in ecru Maya Petite Bridal v neck maxi tulle dress with tonal delicate sequin in ecru £85.00 A wedding dress made for ladies with petite frames, this design sparkles. It features an embellished sequin top, a V-neck, short sleeves and a full skirt. Made of a lightweight woven fabric, so even though it has lots of embellishment on the top it won’t feel heavy and you’ll be able to wear it comfortably all day, on the big day. Ecru colour and very sparkly, it’s sure to demand attention. A version of this dress is also available for tall brides. The Maya Tall Bridal v neck maxi tulle dress with tonal delicate sequin in ecru, also £85, is here Buy now

Needle & Thread Bridal midaxi dress in ivory with silver gingham embellishment Needle & Thread Bridal midaxi dress in ivory with silver gingham embellishment £435.00 British label Needle & Thread launched in 2013, and has quickly become a go-to brand for beautifully embellished occasion wear, and you can see why with this stunning dress. It has all-over sequin embellishment so it’s perfect for brides-to-be who go by the mantra of ‘there’s no such thing as too much sparkle’. It also has a scoop neck, puff sleeves, fitted bodice and zip-back fastening for a feminine and flattering fit. It’s made from lightweight tulle and will have you feeling like a real-life princess on your wedding day. Available in sizes 4 to 16. Buy now

Messina Dress Messina Dress £390.00 This ivory dress has a fitted bodice with a slim fitting skirt, and also ruffles along the straps and hem, and a tie back detail. There’s so much detail in this dress that you won’t need much in the way of accessories as the pretty dress says everything you need it to. It is also a longer dress without being floor length, so it’s great for brides who want to be able to enjoy their day without having to worry about holding their dress up for the big moments like the first dance. Available in sizes 4 to 16. Buy now

Brynna Two Piece Brynna Two Piece £435.00 A wedding outfit with a difference for brides you like to stand out and don’t want to be traditional, this is a beautiful two piece bridal gown with a fitted crop top. This dress is fitted through the hips with a flare at the hem. It’s available in three colours too; ivory, emerald green and navy with pink flowers, so you can even choose a non-traditional colour if you wish. Pair with a veil if you want to keep some element of tradition. Available in sizes 4 to 16. Buy now

Mia Lace Wedding Dress Mia Lace Wedding Dress £549.00 The show-stopping element of this dress is the gorgeous back, which is cut low with pretty lace detail. The dress has elegant lace all over, proving simple silhouettes can still have the most impact. The train is subtle and the silhouette will flow with the figure, cinching in at the waist to add definition. This is such an elegant choice for a modern bride. Available in sizes 4 to 16. Buy now

Billie Wedding Dress Billie Wedding Dress £499.00 This dress is made for the bride who wants a dress that is simple, but elegant and structured. It has a classic v-neckline that is mirrored at the back and intricate bead detail that frames a skimming silhouette that is fitted across the bodice, before reaching a fluted hem and a statement court train. A timeless and classic style that will never go out of fashion. Available in sizes 4 to 18. Buy now

Eliza Lace Fit and Flare Wedding Dress Eliza Lace Fit and Flare Wedding Dress £140.00 This is a beautiful classic white wedding dress - and the best thing is right now it’s half price. The expertly crafted piece features shoulder straps that fall into a fixed bodice, emphasised by an elegantly tied sash at the waist that you can choose to tie at the front or back. The exquisite lace drops to a full skirt that is trimmed with a scallop hem and delicate eyelash detailing. The dress is complete with a tulle underskirt that creates additional volume and movement that is perfect for the reception. Available in sizes 6 to 16. £140 (was £280) Buy now

Genova Beaded Wedding Dress Genova Beaded Wedding Dress £350.00 A beautiful choice for brides who don’t want to stick to tradition but still want a pretty and feminine look, this dress comes in the subtle and soft shade of old rose, a sophisticated alternative to classic ivory. Crafted in a sleeveless silhouette, it is delicately decorated with hand-placed pearl beads, an embellished detachable satin tie belt to accentuate the waist, followed by a voluminous tulle skirt that creates enchanting movement as you walk. The bandeau bodice, framed by a mesh panel, is softly boned, to give a flattering fit. Available in sizes 6 to 18. Buy now

Layla Bow Midi Dress Layla Bow Midi Dress £140.00 A great choice for an older bride who wants to feel elegant and glamorous on her wedding day. This dress makes a big impact with no effort. It is cut in a fitted silhouette, with a statement bow detail on the bodice, fluted sleeves, an elegant v-neckline and split at the back of the skirt for ease of movement. Available in sizes 6 to 20. Buy now

Whistles Maria halter lace wedding dress Whistles Maria halter lace wedding dress £599.00 This beautiful dress, with its ivory colour, all-over lace embroidery and halterneck, brings both traditional and contemporary features together in the most eye-catching way. The lace panels at the back feature a cut-out detail, whilst the fitted bodice cinches the waist for a flattering silhouette. Skimming your frame and pooling at the floor, it’s an elegant choice for your special day. Buy now

The Vampire’s Wife The Unrequited tiered metallic wool-silk blend maxi dress The Vampire’s Wife The Unrequited tiered metallic wool-silk blend maxi dress £1595.00 This dress might be more expensive than other high street options, but it’s still cheaper than many you will find in boutique wedding dress shops - with the same wow factor. Don’t let the brand name fool you, this is one very glamorous dress in a beautiful neutral colour. Spun from a liquid-like blend of wool and silk in a shimmering metallic hue, it’s shaped to an ethereal silhouette with a demure high neck, structured shoulders and a floor-pooling tiered skirt. With a dress this amazing, you won’t need many accessories. Buy now

Galvan Valetta scoop-neck satin-crepe maxi dress Galvan Valetta scoop-neck satin-crepe maxi dress £895.00 This simple but elegant dress, which was made in Italy, slips on so it’s a good choice for brides who want minimal fuss on their wedding day. It features a scoop neck, shoulder straps, darts at chest, all-over satin texture, loose-fit, flared insert at front hem and a flared hem. Light and figure-skimming, the fabric is imbued with a hint of stretch and shimmer, so you can be sure of a comfortable and dazzling look. Buy now

Carolina Herrera Josette lace-paneled ruffled cotton-blend twill bridal gown Carolina Herrera Josette lace-paneled ruffled cotton-blend twill bridal gown £2582.00 This dress may come with a higher price tag, but it is stunning - and the craftsmanship involved in making the dress and exquisite design is reflected in the price. If you dream of the perfect harmony of elegance, romance and grace, then this dress is the one for your wedding day. It features scalloped trims, ruffled trims and a beautiful open back. There’s also internal boning and a train hem for a sophisticated, classy and elegant look. £2,582 (was £4,695) Buy now

Alexandre Vauthier Draped gathered terry midi dress Alexandre Vauthier Draped gathered terry midi dress £720.00 Alexandre Vauthier’s precision tailoring, seductive drapery and architectural cuts have gained him loyal fans like Rihanna, Cara Delevingne and Bella Hadid. So, you’ll be in excellent company if you choose this classic and sleek design for your special day. This dress, with it’s deep v-neck and ruched waist, gives you the definition you desire for a figure flattering look, while the long sleeves add elegance. £720 (was £1,951) Buy now

Lace wedding dress Lace wedding dress £149.00 This dress is a pretty option for any brides who are on a limited budget. It’s a traditional long dress, made of chiffon and with a lace bodice, frilled collar and long sleeves with scalloped edges. There’s an integral corset with boning at the sides for a structured and close fit, a high lace neck and a seam at the waist with a small frill trim and concealed, adjustable elastic. It has a heavily draping skirt that is slightly longer at the back than at the front, forming a small train. Buy now

Lace wedding dress Lace wedding dress £82.00 This lace wedding dress is simply lovely - and the price simply couldn’t get any better now that it’s on sale for less than £100. A long dress with a bodice in lace and skirt in an airy weave, with a scalloped v-neck and support panels at the top. There are long sleeves with scalloped trims, a seam at the waist with a grosgrain band, and a gently flared skirt. It’s an absolutely beautiful dress that flows nicely. £82 (was £149.99) Buy now

Metallic asymmetric dress Metallic asymmetric dress £59.99 With its flowy fabric, metallic finish, midi length and asymmetric design with one puffy sleeve, this is a great alternative to a traditional wedding dress. The oversized shoulder also has 80s vibes about it so it will transition well from the isle to the reception room. £59.99 (was £89.99) Buy now

Serena Lace Detailed Midi Dress in White Serena Lace Detailed Midi Dress in White £248.00 This dress provides thoughtful attention to detail with its artful and lace panelling and gathered skirt. The delicate spaghetti straps and midi length make it perfect for a summer wedding, and the intricacy of the lace design on the bodice make it look far more expensive than it actually is. Buy now

White hand beaded plunge wedding dress White hand beaded plunge wedding dress £200.00 This white mesh plunge neck wedding dress features a layered skirt, satin underlining and embellished hand beaded finish. It’s a dreamy fairy tale dress to start your happily ever after in - without breaking the bank. Available in sizes 6 to 14. Buy now

White mesh organza bandeau gown White mesh organza bandeau gown £60.00 This bandeau gown maxi dress has a padded bust and ruched mesh overlay. The off-the-shoulder design makes for a dreamy look that means it was meant for a summer wedding on a warm summer’s day. The body of the dress has some volume, but is still sleek and elegant. Available in sizes 6 to 14. Buy now

ASOS EDITION Layla cami wedding dress with applique embroidery ASOS EDITION Layla cami wedding dress with applique embroidery £135.00 This lovely wedding dress features fishnet mesh panels and floral applique details. The design on the bodice looks like a butterfly, so this is a great option for brides-to-be who love nature and simple but classy designs. There’s an open back with crossover straps for a feminine touch, while the square neck is a classic flattering cut. Available in sizes 4 to 18. Buy now

ASOS EDITION Iris long sleeve lace bodice maxi wedding dress with pleated skirt ASOS EDITION Iris long sleeve lace bodice maxi wedding dress with pleated skirt £120.00 This stunning dress is a timeless design that takes some inspiration from our favourite period dramas, but also looks like it was meant to be worn in a modern wedding in 2021. It features a pretty crew neck, long sleeves and eyelash lace overlay. It’s made of sheer chiffon and also has a dreamy open back with button neck closure. This is for the bride who was getting lost in her favourite period TV shows while planning for her future. Buy now

Embroidered Long Sleeve Maxi Dress Embroidered Long Sleeve Maxi Dress £119.25 This wedding dress features a mesh floral bodice and lovely long sleeves, alongside a ribbon-tie waist, pleated skirt and it comes in a maxi length. This dress is available in ivory, but for those who want a break from tradition it’s also available in a wide range of colours including aubergine and navy. Use the code ‘dress’ for an extra 10 per cent off the sale price. Available in sizes 8 to 18. £119.25 (was £159) Buy now

Cut Out Lace Detail Midi Dress Cut Out Lace Detail Midi Dress £104.25 This dress is made for brides who don’t want a conventional dress, but do want to keep a traditional colour choice. There’s cut out detail on the waist, which reveals a full two piece effect at the back, though there are still traditional lace and button details for a unique and feminine look. Use the code ‘dress’ for an extra 10 per cent off the sale price. Available in sizes 8 to 18. £104.25 (was £139) Buy now

All Over Pleated Maxi Dress All Over Pleated Maxi Dress £96.75 Give your wedding look the wow factor with this beautiful pin-tucked maxi dress. Accented with textured pleats and ethereal embellishments, this flowing sleeveless style is guaranteed to turn heads. The detail around the waist, which will highlight your figure, nods to a gorgeous Grecian style. Use the code ‘dress’ for an extra 10 per cent off the sale price. Available in sizes 8 to 18. £96.75 (was £129) Buy now