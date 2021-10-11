Best Oktoberfest costumes for men and women 2021

The festival began in Germany, but is is now a worldwide phenomenon celebrating Bavarian culture and flowing pints of beer.

It normally runs for 16 days with the last day being the first Sunday in October. However, if that 16 days falls before October 3, it will last 17 or 18 days.

That means that this year, the annual event began on Saturday, September 18 and will end on Sunday, October 3.

Oktoberfest celebrations can be found all over the world, but the main event is in Munich, Germany, where the first Oktoberfest was held. Unfortunately, due to coronavirus the Munich celebration is cancelled for 2021, but thanks to the lifting of restrictions here in the UK plenty of celebrations are still taking place up and down the country.

Oktoberfest is often associated with drinking lots of beer, but the festival’s traditions are about much more than that.

Typically, there are beer tents to provide drinks, of course, but attendees can also expect to hear only traditional Bavarian music, and as a result people usually get in to the spirit by dressing in traditional Bavarian clothing, dirndls and lederhosen.

This is our run down of the best Oktoberfest costumes for men and women if you are attending a local celebration this week.

Amscan Adults Mr. Oktoberfest Men Costume Amscan Adults Mr. Oktoberfest Men Costume £18.99 This men’s outfit, which is an Amazon best seller, features brown lederhosen with embroidery-printed braces. It also comes with a white shirt with lace-up detail at the collar, white knee socks and Bavarian felt hat with a feather accent to complete the Bavarian transformation. Buy now

Smiffys Female Oktoberfest Costume Smiffys Female Oktoberfest Costume £21.95 This women’s Oktoberfest costume features a dress with attached apron. Finish with a Oktoberfest bavarian hat and tights to complete your look. It’s the perfect cheap and cheerful costume for Oktoberfest festivities, but could also be reused as a Halloween costume or a themed party. Buy now

Women's German Dirndl Dress Costumes 3 Pieces for Oktoberfest Carnival Women's German Dirndl Dress Costumes 3 Pieces for Oktoberfest Carnival £48.99 Based on traditional german dirndl dresses, this authentic Oktoberfest fraulein costume features a corset styled dress with an attached shirt top. It also comes with an apron and blouse. This dress is available in four different designs and colours and in sizes S, M, L, XL and 2XL. They feature beautiful floral embroidery, front tie and cute ruffled sleeves. Priced between £48.99 and £50.99, depending on the size and design. Buy now

Unisex Piggy Back Bavarian Bearded Man Fancy Dress Piggyback Costume Unisex Piggy Back Bavarian Bearded Man Fancy Dress Piggyback Costume £34.99 This unisex Oktoberfest piggyback costume is a great optical illusion outfit to make heads turn. This fun costume is designed for you to self stuff the fake legs; use paper, towels or any other material to fill garment. There is a draw string around the waist so it can be modified to fit people of all sizes. Buy now

Smiffys Men's Brad Wurst Adults Costume Smiffys Men's Brad Wurst Adults Costume £23.78 This men’s brad wurst costume features the traditional lederhosen, shirt and hat so you have everything you need to go and celebrate Oktoberfest in style in one very reasonably priced package. All that’s needed to go with it are long white socks and boots - and a tankard of beer. Was £31.49, now £23.78. Buy now