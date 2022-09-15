Channel 4’s My Grandparents’ War will make its highly anticipated return for a second series tonight.

The show brings together celebrities and looks back at their family history during wartime, giving an in depth look into their family’s past.

The first series of the show premiered back in 2019 and saw Helena Bonham Carter, Kristin Scott Thomas, Carey Mulligan and Mark Rylance look back at their family history in wartime.

Kit Harrington on My Grandparents’ War

So, when will series 2 of My Grandparents’ War release? Here’s everything you need to know about.

When does series 2 of My Grandparents’ War release?

The show will return to Channel 4 on Thursday 15 September at 9pm.

How to watch My Grandparents’ War

You can catch new episodes of the four part series every week on Thursday at 9pm.

If you miss out on an episode all the episodes will be available on the Channel 4 hub All4 following their air time.

What happens in Kit Harrington’s episode?

Kit Harrington will explore his grandparent’s experiences during World War Two.

During the show, he discovers his maternal grandfather Mick Catesby fought in Italy in one of the bloodiest campaigns of the war - the Battle of Monte Cassino in 1944, which earned him the Military Cross for bravery.

Kit spoke on the revelation saying: "He lost some of his closest friends.

"He didn’t want to talk about what happened. He didn’t even want to acknowledge that he’d won a medal. He just wanted to move on."

Who else will star in series 2 of My Grandparents’ War?

My Grandparents’ War series two will consist of four episodes and see a star studded cast follow in Kit Harrington’s footsteps.

Here’s our breakdown of the stars and what you can expect from each episode:

My Grandparents’ War episode 2 - Keira Knightly

Keira Knightly is a famous actress who has starred in movies such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Love Actually.

The actress has also made a name for herself starring in several projects set during World War II, such as The Imitation Game.

Knightly will star in the second episode of the My Grandparent’s War and will explore what life was like for her maternal grandparents, Jan and Mac, in 1940s Britain.

Following the revelation that her Grandfather Mac helped save 700 Irish guards off the coast of Norway, Knightley said: "He must have had nerves of steal,"

"You’re listening to something coming towards you that could kill you. That’s what he had to live with!"

"My grandmother didn’t find out his fate for a week," she added.

"The not knowing would have been so hard. But while she was reunited with her brother my grandfather was left with only a memory of his. What they had to live through was extraordinary!"

My Grandparents’ War episode 3 - Emeli Sande

The third episode will star Scottish singer-songwriter Emeli Sande.

Sandé rose to prominence after being a featured artist on the 2009 Chipmunk track "Diamond Rings", and achieved their first top 10 single on the UK Singles Chart.

The singer was born in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear and raised in Alford, Aberdeenshire in Scotland.

My Grandparents’ War episode 4 - Toby Jones

Tobias Edward Heslewood Jones, OBE is an English actor.

He has made a name for himself in projects such as Doctor Who, as well as war films Tinker Tailor Spy, and Dad’s Army.