There’s so many different styles of earrings available - from classic studs to dramatic drops - and they all make a statement.

How to chose for your partner?

Shopping for a partner can be a somewhat nerve-racking experiences as you wonder if you’ve got it right and chosen something they will actually like, but there are ways to make more informed choices.

The best, and most obvious, thing to do before you start your search for the perfect pair of earrings is take notice of what they already wear.

Do they have a preference for gold or silver jewellery, for example? Do they wear mostly small studs or do they prefer larger pieces? Do they like sparkle or do they prefer something simple?

If you’re not sure on the answers to these questions then a quick look in their jewellery box while they are busy will quickly reveal their preferences.

That way you can have confidence that no matter what pair of earrings you choose your partner will de delighted with them when she unwraps them on Valentine’s Day.

We’ve rounded up 11 of the best earrings which are on the market right now and will suit every style choice.

Pandora Sparkling Daisy Flower Trio Stud Earrings Sparkling Daisy Flower Trio Stud Earrings £45.00 Floral style 4.5/5 Spring is just around the corner, so it’s time to start easing florals back in to our wardobes. Let the classic style bloom with these sweet and pretty earrings. The flower trio ear crawlers feature three daisy flowers in decreasing sizes next to each other, each with its very own look. Made from sterling silver and featuring clear cubic zirconia for some gorgeous subtle shimmer. Buy now

Vivienne Westwood London Orb silver-toned brass and crystal stud earrings Vivienne Westwood London Orb silver-toned brass and crystal stud earrings £75.00 Classic designer style 4.5/5 Named after the capital, this glittering pair of Vivienne Westwood earrings are crafted from silver-toned brass that sparkles in the light. The charm at their base is set with shimmering embellishments of cubic zirconia crystals that will also light up the room with rainbow hues when the light hits them. A stunning earrings in the classic brand style. Buy now

Thomas Sabo Silver Stars Earrings Thomas Sabo Silver Stars Earrings £139.00 Starry drop 4.5/5 Like a shooting star, these drop earrings leave a magical trail of small zirconia stars, which will swing and dazzle with every movement. Handcrafted with faceted zirconia stones, this design is impressive down to the last detail and you’ll be sure to get a lot of compliments when you wear them. The earrings are made of 925 Sterling silver. Buy now

Swarovski Una Stud Earrings Heart, Small, White, Rhodium plated Una Stud Earrings Heart, Small, White, Rhodium plated £145.00 Oversized earrings 5/5 Make a bold and romantic statment with these oversized heart shaped earrings which feature the signature Swarovski swan. Ideal for everyday or evening dressing, these pierced earrings represent a new direction for the iconic Swarovski swan emblem. Thiss rhodium plated pair is designed to spark joy and invite double takes with dazzling pavé crystals. They are also available in a rose gold colourway. Buy now

Silver Cubic Zirconia Huggie Hoop Earrings Silver Cubic Zirconia Huggie Hoop Earrings £29.00 Maria Tash dupe 5/5 These beautiful hoop earrings are a great way of adding sparkle to your everyday look. They feature many silver cubic zirconias which will shimmer in the sunlight. They will sit comfortably for a casual yet smart style, and they’re also a great dupe for the 18ct White Gold 8mm Diamond 0.10ct Eternity Single Hoop Earrings, which are more than 10 times the price. Buy now

Something sparkly spade huggies Something sparkly spade huggies £55.00 Sparkle and shine 4.5/5 These cute earrings contain a faux pearl and cubic zirconia, so they’re the perfect balance of glamour and elegance. They have a small drop and will look simply stunning day or night. These earrings are also available in a gold colourway. Buy now

Silver Diamond 13mm Double Hoop Earrings Silver Diamond 13mm Double Hoop Earrings £135.00 Diamond earrings 5/5 Effortlessly add some show-stopping diamonds to your look with these elegant hoops. The traditional hoops have been given a glitz upgrade with this pair of earrings; they have a pair of gradient sized hoops positioned beside each other and joining as one at each end. Glistening round-cut diamonds embellish the hoops, offering a lavish decoration to the layered look - but at an accessible price. These earrings measure at 13mm, and are versatile for wearing from day into night. The total diamond weight of this pair of earrings is 0.02ct. Buy now

Shell Dangle Drop Earrings Shell Dangle Drop Earrings £129.00 Different shape 4.5/5 Made from sterling silver and featuring round cut cubic zirconias, these shell earrings have major mermaid vibes. They’ll sparkle and shine every time you wear them and will quickly become one of your most worn pieces of jewellery. They’re a stunning pair which will make a lovely addiiton to any woman’s jewellery box. Buy now

Zendaya Stone Inlay Heart Gold Plated Stud Earrings Zendaya Stone Inlay Heart Gold Plated Stud Earrings £32.00 Gold earrings 5/5 With glittering gem and semi-precious moonstone inlay to add a little sparkle, these gold-plated stud earrings are beautiful. They have a heart silhouette design and would add a little something extra to your everyday jewellery collection. Moonstone is also largely believed to represent divine feminine energy so these earrings are also fab for evoking strenght and power. Buy now

9ct White/Yellow/Rose Gold Five Bead Drop Earrings 9ct White/Yellow/Rose Gold Five Bead Drop Earrings £145.00 Drop earrings 4/5 These drop earrings, crafted from yellow, white and rose gold, are a real statement piece. Featuring a gradation of five beads in yellow, white and rose gold, these earring will sway with every movement you make - and because of the variation of colours they’ll also match well with any outfit you have. That really makes them worth the investment. Buy now