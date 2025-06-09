Ali Mohammed (right) popped a bottle of Champagne to toast his huge win | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

After losing £200,000 in a scam, a man has turned his luck around by winning an £800k house and his dream car in a BOTB prize draw – all for just 99p

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A businessman whose company was scammed out of more than £200,000 has won a £800,000 house in a prize draw he entered for just 99p.

Ali Mohammed, from Leeds, opened the door to the one-bedroomed flat he now rents to be greeted by two presenters from BOTB, the company that gives away life-changing prizes every week.

They told him he'd won the £800,000 house and a visibly bewildered Ali confessed he had a "feeling" he should buy a 99p ticket when he saw the draw advertised on Tik Tok.

"I just thought, 'let me get some', and I bought 50 actually."

"We've been scammed, with my company, so we lost a lot. We lost over £200k on scams. So it is life-changing. It's shocking."

The total value of the two prizes is close to £850,000 | BOTB

Ali's prize is a four-bedroomed new-build in leafy Surrey worth £799,950, and he also won a bonus prize alongside the house, a Mercedes AMG C63S Convertible worth £48,500 - which just happens to be his dream car.

As he drove to Surrey from Leeds to see his house the following day, he told the BOTB team: "From a rented house, to go to your own house, that's life-changing. That's a future for your family.

"I'm still shocked to be honest, I didn't sleep last night, I was just thinking about it. Is it real, or is it just a dream? It's just unbelievable."

And as he clapped eyes on his new car, and shook a bottle of Champagne he told presenter Christian Williams: "I'm a rich man now."

Ali says his win will secure a future for his family | BOTB

While touring his new house, Ali let Christian know that when he'd knocked on his door to surprise him he was on the phone to an estate agent, discussing buying a property.

"Who's going to believe that"? He chuckled. "I was on the phone and heard the knock knock, and when I saw you I was like, is it real? I went inside, scratched myself, and thought, is he really here? Is it really happening?"

Ali now has the choice of moving into the house with his family, selling it to pocket the life-changing sum, or he could rent it to give himself a handsome monthly income.

BOTB also offers winners a cash alternative, which in Ali's case would be up to £610,000.

The company, which specialises in giving away dream cars, is currently offering the chance to win another dream home, this time in Chichester, and the tickets are still just 99p.

To check out that draw, watch the video of Ali winning his prize, or see other draws starting at 5p, click here.