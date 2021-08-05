As many of us have discovered, a furry friend can really make a house a home. Some of us are dog people, some love cats, while others just adore a fluffy bunny, cute ferrets and even the more exotic animals like a snake.
Whatever type of animal you love, we can promises these animals ready for adoption at the Scottish SPCA are cute as a button.
While re-homing an animal is certainly a challenge during lockdown and the ensuing local restrictions that came earlier in the year, the relaxing of restrictions mean it’s easier than it has been for almost 18 months to take in a rescue pet.
Rescue animals really can make fantastic companions if matched to the correct animals, and there can be no doubt that these adorable animals are worthy of a new, loving, forever home.