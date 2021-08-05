Whether you're a cat, a dog or a rabbit person, there are some adorable Edinburgh rescue pets looking for a new home. Photo credit SSPCA/Canva Pro

Adopt a rescue pet in Edinburgh: These 11 loveable rescue animals are looking for their forever home

Are you looking to add a furry friend to the family this year? The Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Scottish SPCA) have these animals in Edinburgh and the Lothians waiting for new owners right now.

By Graham Falk
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 4:44 pm

As many of us have discovered, a furry friend can really make a house a home. Some of us are dog people, some love cats, while others just adore a fluffy bunny, cute ferrets and even the more exotic animals like a snake.

Whatever type of animal you love, we can promises these animals ready for adoption at the Scottish SPCA are cute as a button.

While re-homing an animal is certainly a challenge during lockdown and the ensuing local restrictions that came earlier in the year, the relaxing of restrictions mean it’s easier than it has been for almost 18 months to take in a rescue pet.

Rescue animals really can make fantastic companions if matched to the correct animals, and there can be no doubt that these adorable animals are worthy of a new, loving, forever home.

Visit the SSPCA website to enquire about adopting any of these animals.

1. Tigress

Tigress is a gorgeous little mini tiger that is slowly warming to love after a bout of shyness. She would be best suited to an adult only home and will require outdoor access.

Photo: SSPCA

2. Kaiser

Kaiser is a strong, strapped nine-year-old lurcher looking for a second chance. He loves being taken for a walk, and is a definitely a fan of attention. He would suit a home with a big garden, and would not be able to able to live with other dogs.

Photo: SSPCA

3. Peter

Peter is a Nederland dwarf cross that is a little nervous guy. He can get a little panicky when you go near him, however, he will settle in your arms once you have hold of him. This wee man is searching for an owner who has experience working with anxious rabbits, who will help him to gain confidence.

Photo: SSPCA

4. Casper

This handsome Staffordshire Bull Terrier (cross) is called Casper. He is very active and lovable who thrives on attention and a wee game of chase.

Photo: SSPCA

