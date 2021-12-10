Thoughtful gifts for children

When children are growing, all play provides an opportunity to learn more about themselves and the world around them - but sometimes you just don’t know what to buy them.

They’ve already got all the popular toys of the moment, but you want to give them something thoughtful that will stand the test of time - something they’ll still be taking joy from long after the festive season has ended.

This could be something to spark a future hobby, or even a future career. Something that they will truly value and thank you for, even in years to come.

We understand, and we’ve got you covered.

Below we have rounded up our pick of some of the best presents to give to your child which are sure to inspire them, whether they’ve always got their head in a book, are fascinated by wildlife, or are constantly asking questions.

Brown Dutch Lop Eared Rabbit Brown Dutch Lop Eared Rabbit £25.99 eco-friendly cuddles 5/5 As close as you can get to the real thing - but with less clean-up. The Living Nature cuddly toy range is gorgeously true to life, perfect for a wee one that loves animals - and a soft toy to cuddle. What’s more, the stuffing of their animals is made with recycled plastic, meaning they are 100% eco-friendly. We love them - and with 200 animals to chose from, there’s something to suit any child. Buy now

2-in-1 Globe Light 2-in-1 Globe Light £29.99 Little adventurer 4/5 Encourage children’s sense of adventure with this world globe with doubles as a light. The detailed design of the globe includes an equator line and geographical and political boundaries, so this isn’t just a lovely present it’s an educational tool that they can use for many years to come. It has day and night viewing modes, complete with LED lights for major population areas. It’s set at a natural tilt on a sturdy base and is fully rotatable. It’s also perfect for little dreamers who want to think about their future travel plans. Buy now

Personalised Child's Wooden Art Box Personalised Child's Wooden Art Box £37.00 Creative gift 5/5 Let their imagination inspire them with this fantastic art box A perfect gift for young artists, this personalised wooden art box has a 2 tier stationery set consisting of 75 art pieces enclosed within it. This includes 8 top grade sketching pencils, 60 quality colouring pencils, 3 glitter gel pens, 3 coloured gel pens and 1 metal sharpener. It will be engraved with your child’s personalised name, along with the words ‘Always Believe That Something Wonderful Is About To Happen.’ Choose your engraving, a pen pot, festive gonk (gnome), unicorn, footballer, dinosaur or dancer/ballerina. All designs have the option for a reverse side engraving if you would like to personalise it even further too. This is the gift that will keep on giving all year long. Buy now

Make Your Own Sweet Dreamcatchers Make Your Own Sweet Dreamcatchers £7.00 Sweet dreams 4/5 Give the gift of creativity, and sweet dreams, with this wonderful gift set. The box includes a 48-page book with instructions and ideas, 4 hoops, ribbon thread, beads and faux feathers. Once the little ones are finished, they can hang it up next to their bed for a blissful night’s sleep when the Christmas festivities are over. Buy now

Tea Playset Tea Playset £8.00 Classic gift 4.5/5 The best thing children can use when they are playing is their own imaginations - and one of the most charming pretend play activities for children is having a tea party. Everything for making a pretend cuppa is included in this brilliant role-play set – including spoons, cups, saucers, and a teapot. They can invite family, friends and toys to join them for a good cup of tea day after day. Buy now

Personalised Christmas Story Collection Children’s Book Personalised Christmas Story Collection Children’s Book £29.99 Bedtime reading 4.5/5 One of the most enchanting things about Christmas for little ones is a festive story. They can experience the magic of five festive stories, all in a beautiful personalised book. It includes stories such as The Little Donkey and Nativity Story, St Nicholas and When Santa got Stuck up the Chimney. It can be printed with a name and message of your choice to appear on the cover and the inside page, because personalised items are extra special and will be something to treasure forever. Available in an A4 or A3 sized book, with prices starting at £29.99. Buy now

Happy Craft Box Subscription Happy Craft Box Subscription £19.97 Gift for siblings 5/5 The Happy Craft Box is a monthly subscription box for children between the ages of and 12. Each monthly box focuses on helping your child to learn a new skill, and is complete with everything they need for each activity. Included in the box is a craft kit, materials and tools, full step by step instructions, growth and positive mindset activities, an affirmation postcard and a progress journal for children aged 9 to 12 and a progress wall chart for children aged 4 to 8. Single and sibling boxes are available, so this is also the ideal present for siblings to share together. Prices start at £19.97. Buy now

Emarth Microscopes for Kids Emarth Microscopes for Kids £49.99 Educational toy 4/5 This is a fun education toy for your budding little scientist. The microscope includes everything necessary for a child to be introduced to science and get started dissecting specimens. Included are blank slides, transparent plastic ‘specimen’ boxes and other accessories that will enable them to look at various types of objects. The kids can use this educational microscope to collect, observe, analyze specimens, and record findings on their objects. Buy now

The Kew Gardens Children's Cookbook: Plant, Cook, Eat The Kew Gardens Children's Cookbook: Plant, Cook, Eat £12.99 Wannabe chef 4.5/5 It’s never too early to start teaching them essential life skills, and if your little one is already a big foodie then they’ll love this cookbook. It’s filled with lots of child-friendly recipes so, with your guidance, they can learn to cook lots of delicious dishes. The book also includes extra information so they can learn all about how plants grow, from seeds to seedlings, watering and weeding, to harvesting and composting. Their food will taste extra tasty when they’ve grown the main ingredients themselves. Buy now

Lego - The Boombox The Boombox £89.99 A different activity 4.5/5 This is the ultimate gift for any little Lego and music lovers. Children can enjoy building the boombox with its stages and cool backstage area, and explore different musical worlds with creative characters. There’s four minifigures for them to play with. Once the boombox is built, they can direct their own music videos inspired by different music genres as they play with the associated app. All they have to is scan the QR code to see four fun worlds open up to create their musical masterpieces. Buy now

Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Safari Animals Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Safari Animals £25.00 Reusable gift 4/5 The best thing about this present is it’s reusable, so it is the gift that will keep on giving. The pens included can be washed off the figures, which are a rhino and a hippo, so little ones can soon create another bright and bold design. Of course, these creatures will also spark their curiosity and start conversations about wildlife in the wider world too. Buy now

Higher or Lower? Kids & Family Card Quiz Trivia Game Higher or Lower? Kids & Family Card Quiz Trivia Game £13.99 Educational game 4.5/5 Higher or Lower is a quiz game for kids, aged 8 plus, and their families to play in which everyone takes turns guessing whether their question answer is higher or lower than the answer to the previous question. It’s super easy, and super fun so children will learn fun new facts as they play. This game includes more than 500 questions so no two games are ever the same. Each game can last 15-30 minutes. The game can be played with two or more players, but the more the merrier. Buy now

Tacobear Fashion Design for Kids Tacobear Fashion Design for Kids £40.99 Little fashionistas 5/5 For future designers, this fabulous fashion studio kit is the ideal present to spark their creativity - and help them learn how to sew. The kit can help kids to identify their personal style by drawing clothing and making clothes. Made of high-quality material, children can choose from a range of colourful fabrics such as lace, mesh fabric and flower cloth and cut them in to their favourite clothing styles. There are also ribbons, flowers and rhinestones included for them to decorate their clothing creations, as well as a sewing kit to put them together. Buy now