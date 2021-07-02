Serena William’s tennis fashion is always on point

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Get the strawberries and cream ready, it’s that time of year again; Wimbledon is back on our screens.

And since tennis was one of the first sports which opened up at the easing of the lockdown last year, tennis participation in the UK is on the rise.

While you might have been satisfied just throwing on your old gym kit, as your tennis game improves so should your tennis wardrobe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many sports brands take a lead from the elite athletes and create tennis clothing which wouldn’t be out of place on the catwalk, meaning you can show your personal style. Not only that but choosing the right tennis clothing can enhance your performance on the court.

When looking for the ideal tennis wear, you need comfortable material which allows for seamless and free-flowing movement.

You should be wary of clothing which is too loose-fitting; while you want comfort, you want the clothing to be tight and secure to prevent any distractions mid-rally and to enhance your speed.

It’s important to choose materials which are sweat-wicking and handle moisture effectively, to keep you cool, calm and collected when it comes to that all important match point. And of course, somewhere to tuck a spare tennis ball is always handy, not all of us have the luxury of a ball-boy.

We pulled together our pick of the best items for female tennis players, from skorts to dresses, all of which combine style with skill.

Lululemon Court Rival High Rise Skirt Lululemon Court Rival High Rise Skirt £48.00 flattering fit over the bum The floaty fit of this skirt, which skims over your bum, meant it was the most flattering of the skorts we tested. Lululemon’s signature four-way stretch fabric performs exceptionally well in this skort; the tight under shorts keep you secure and compact, while the loose overlay allows for maximum movement. We loved the thick elasticated band which ensured the skort stayed put and the ball pocket, which is easy to access and super comfortable, so if you get your first serve in, you won’t be in discomfort when powering through the point with a spare ball. Buy now

Asics Court W Dress Asics Court W Dress £54.00 comfort The subtle opening on the back of this dress from Asics is not only a stylish touch, but it also acts well at increasing breathability, keeping you cool and confident while on court. We loved the dusky peach tone, bringing something a little different to the traditional white. This dress is completely seamless, no zips and no buttons to distract you while you are in full flow and no chance of chafing or rubbing; making it the most comfortable dress we tested. Buy now

NikeCourt Victory Skort NikeCourt Victory Skort £34.95 ease of movement If you want to command attention when on court, this neon lime skort from Nike is the one for you. The Nike Flex stretch fabric fits tight against your skin and moves naturally with your body, so you barely notice it’s there when you are mid-rally. We loved the slide slit in this skirt, which allowed for extra movement when stretching for that return and made it easy as ever to access any tennis ball you tuck under the inner shorts. Buy now

Sweaty Betty Skort Sweaty Betty Skort £60.00 extra coverage Incredibly lightweight, this skort again offers a really flattering, floaty fit; great at keeping you feeling cool and looking great while on court. This skort was a little longer in length than the others we tested, so is the perfect choice if you are wanting a little more coverage. We particularly loved the little zip pocket at the back, which was perfect for keeping our keys and bank cards safe during a match. Buy now

UA Iso Chill Run 2-in-1 Shorts UA Iso Chill Run 2-in-1 Shorts £36.00 flexible use If you are not quite ready to go for the full tennis gear, but want high performance clothing, these Under Armour shorts are a great way to elevate your tennis wardrobe but can also be used in your general fitness routine too. The inner shorts, again great for a spare ball tuck, are silky soft on the skin as well as being crafted with Iso-chill technology, which moves heat quickly away from your skin to keep you cool. The affordable price and the versatility of these shorts make them the best value item of our selection. Buy now

Wilson Kaos Mirage Tank Wilson Kaos Mirage Tank £50.00 sweat-wicking While one of the more expensive items we tested, this tank top from Wilson is a great choice for those who are wanting to really up their game on court. Specifically crafted for tennis, this seamless tank with a comfortable, shaped hem, is incredibly breathable. This top was brilliant at keeping our sweat at bay; its moisture-movement technology enhances water dispersion, so you are kept cool throughout your match. We loved the deep fig colour with a pop of electric blue, as well as the flattering racerback design. Buy now

Lululemon Swiftly Tech Racerback 2.0 Lululemon Swiftly Tech Racerback 2.0 £29.00 breathability While designed for running, this racerback top from Lululemon is the most sweat wicking top we tested, making it the perfect choice for a hot day out on court. The curved mesh panel across the breast allows the fabric to breath and ensures that you don’t get too sticky. And if you do break a sweat, Lululemon’s Silverescent technology prevents the build-up of odour-causing bacteria in the fabric, keeping you feeling fresh for longer. Coming in a variety of colours, this singlet can be paired with any tennis skirt of your choice. Buy now