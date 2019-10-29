10 photos that show how Marchmont has changed through the years

Who would have known that milk was still delivered by horse and cart in the 1980s?
1. Bruntsfield Links
Children enjoy themselves at the playground near the bottom of Bruntsfield Links in 1953.
2. Garden concerts
A back green concert in Marchmont in 1959. Patricia and Lynda Walton demonstrate the craze of the time - the hula hoop.
3. The Usher Institute
Public Health Department at the University of Edinburgh was housed in the Usher Institute on Warrender Park Road - seen here with pristine pavements outside.
4. Bird's Eye View
Aerial views of Marchmont and the Meadows, the two churches in the foreground now demolished. Argyle Place is in foreground.
