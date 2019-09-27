The capital was the site of countless amazing cultural events in the 1990s - including the filming of Trainspotting

12 amazing Edinburgh events from the 1990s we're still thinking about

From the filming and premiere of Trainspotting to the 1999 Five Nations triumph Edinburgh played host to a number of sporting, musical and political events in the 1990s.

And for those who grew up in the glorious decade these significant cultural moments resonate to this day.

Hearts won their first Scottish Cup since the 1950s and celebrated in style with a parade through the capital.

1. Hearts Scottish Cup parade, 1998

Grunge gods Nirvana took casual drinkers at Edinburgh's Southern Bar by surprise when they played an impromptu benefit gig at the intimate venue in 1991

2. Nirvana play the Southern Bar, 1991

Twenty years ago the Scottish rugby team triumphed in the final Five Nations, when Wales defeated England by a single point in the tournament's deciding game. Cue wild celebrations in the nation's capital

3. Scotland win Five Nations, 1999

Edinburgh earned global attention in 1996 as the site of the world's first mammal cloned from an adult somatic cell

4. Dolly the sheep cloned, 1996

