12 of Edinburgh's most controversial buildings: Brutalist landmark or concrete eyesore?

The Capital’s Brutalist buildings can divide opinion, with some saying they are concrete eyesores and other appreciating the legacy of this particular era. Here we take a look at 11 of Edinburgh’s brutalist buildings, from university towers to the old St James Centre.
1. Gordon Aikman Lecture Theatre, George Square
Named for a graduate of the University of Edinburgh’s Business School, the Gordon Aikman building was opened in 1970 and is a is a category B listed performing arts and lecture theatre.
Photo: WikiComms
2. Appleton Tower, University of Edinburgh
Now covered in cladding, the original concrete tower was a fine example of Brutalist architecture and was named posthumous for physicist Sir Edward Appleton.
Photo: TSPL
3. Argyle house
This unlisted building is located in the West Port area, and has long been regarded by critics as one of the worst eyesores in the city centre.
Photo: TSPL
4. Castle Terrace car park
Recently awarded Category B listed status, Castle Terrace was the first modern multi-storey car park built in Scotland when it opened in 1964.
Photo: Geograph/Jim Barton
