This is why Edinburgh is better than Glasgow

12 reasons that prove Edinburgh is definitely better than Glasgow

There has been a lot of conversation about this over the years: Edinburgh or Glasgow, which one is better?

Well, in our humble opinion, the Capital trumps our cousins from the west on many levels, as you will see here:

Chippy sauce is an acquired taste that only the refined and well-heeled can handle

1. We can handle our chippy sauce

We have a beautiful castle still standing that attracts millions of people into our wonderful city

2. Our gem

We have better authors. Irvine Welsh, Ian Rankin, Iain Banks, Alexander McCall Smith and JK Rowling. Need we go on?

3. Famous authors

Our transport is the best in the country: We have the Trams and a bus service that puts other cities to shame. Keep your subway, Glasgow!

4. World class transport

