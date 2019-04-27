12 reasons that prove Edinburgh is definitely better than Glasgow
There has been a lot of conversation about this over the years: Edinburgh or Glasgow, which one is better?
Well, in our humble opinion, the Capital trumps our cousins from the west on many levels, as you will see here:
1. We can handle our chippy sauce
Chippy sauce is an acquired taste that only the refined and well-heeled can handle
2. Our gem
We have a beautiful castle still standing that attracts millions of people into our wonderful city
3. Famous authors
We have better authors. Irvine Welsh, Ian Rankin, Iain Banks, Alexander McCall Smith and JK Rowling. Need we go on?
4. World class transport
Our transport is the best in the country: We have the Trams and a bus service that puts other cities to shame. Keep your subway, Glasgow!
