TripAdvisor reviewers who hated Edinburgh

12 times TripAdvisor reviewers absolutely hated Edinburgh

Edinburgh is a year-round and globally popular tourist magnet, but not everyone who visits the Scottish capital has nice things to say about their experience.

It seems fair to assume these 12 TripAdvisor reviewers won't be making a return visit any time soon.

A reminder not to apply literal meaning to absolutely everything.

1. Arthur's Seat: "No chair in sight"

Visitor disappointed by hill that merely offers walks and views. Err... okay...

2. Calton Hill - "Not as good as the pub"

A tad harsh seeing how the Ross Fountain was undergoing an extensive 2 million restoration. This person really needs to make a return trip...

3. Ross Fountain - "No renovations please"

Royal Mile too touristy, fumes tourist. You couldn't make it up..

4. Royal Mile: "Too touristy"

