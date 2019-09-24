T2: Trainspotting

14 of Edinburgh's most memorable movie appearances

Edinburgh and its awe-inspiring backdrops and unique cityscape has long proved a popular draw among filmmakers.

We take a look at 14 of the most memorable major movies that have featured the Scottish capital.

1. Filth (2013)

2. One Day (2011)

3. Restless Natives (1985)

4. Sunshine on Leith (2013)

