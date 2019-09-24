14 of Edinburgh's most memorable movie appearances

The film adaptation of the much-loved book by David Nicholls about a couple who meet on the same day every year for twenty years before finally falling in love. The Old and New Towns feature prominently, with some memorable scenes filmed on Arthur's Seat.
A lot of fun and very, very of its time, Restless Natives centres around two young Edinburgh teens who take to a life of crime, holding up tour buses in the Scottish Highlands while wearing silly masks. Central Edinburgh takes centre stage in plenty of key scenes.
Directed by Dexter Fletcher, this 2013 effort is the all singing, all dancing screen adaptation of the stage musical by the same name and heavily features the works of The Proclaimers. Key scenes were filmed on The Mound and around the Shore in Leith.