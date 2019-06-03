15 unforgettable Scottish film locations you can visit

Filmmakers have flocked north of the border since the early days of cinema to take advantage of our abundance of stunning backdrops that are as arresting as they are unique. From celluloid classics such as 39 Steps to modern-day blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War and TV epics Game of Thrones and Outlander, we take a look at 15 unforgettable Scottish on-screen locations that film fans can experience for themselves.

1. Edinburgh - Avengers: Infinity War (2018) Raking in more than $2 million at the box office, Avengers: Infinity War was the must-see blockbuster of 2018. The capital's historic Royal Mile, Cockburn Street and Waverley Station all featured.

2. Castle Stalker - Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) This classic British comedy presented a unique and hilarious re-telling of the Arthurian legend. Argyll's Castle Stalker (pictured) and Doune Castle provided the backdrop for two unforgettable scenes.

3. St Andrews - Chariots of Fire (1981) Fact-based tale centred around Olympic runners Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams. Every year, hundreds of runners take to the West Sands at St Andrews to recreate Chariots of Fire's iconic beach sequence.

4. Edinburgh - Trainspotting (1996) Danny Boyle's classic about Edinburgh drug addicts and ne'er do wells was only partially filmed in the city that Irvine Welsh's original novel was set in. The 'Lust For Life' intro through central Edinburgh quickly became iconic.

