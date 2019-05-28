Young rowers on the Union Canal between Gilmore Place and Fountainbridge in Edinburgh looking towards the Canal terminus. 'North British Rubber Mills on left now demolished.

16 pictures of old Fountainbridge when it was Edinburgh’s industrial heartland

Famous as the birthplace of Sir Sean Connery, Fountainbridge was once one of Edinburgh’s most densely-populated districts and a true industrial heartland that employed thousands of people in its breweries, dairies and factories.

We take a look back at the area as it was before its people and industries were displaced during the latter half of the 20th century.

View of Morrison Street and Semple Street showing side and back of ABC cinema.

1. Beatles Fans queuing for tickets, 1964

The bottling hall at McEwans Brewery Fountainbridge.

2. Beer bottling at McEwan brewery, 1960

A fire broke out at Uni-Royal Ltd (North British Rubber Mills) rubber factory in Gilmore Park.

3. Fire at Uni-Royal Ltd, 1969

Men clearing up after a milk lorry shed its load of milk bottles and cartons in Semple Street, September 1981.

4. Milk lorry sheds load, 1981

