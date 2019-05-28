20 of Edinburgh’s most ancient buildings and where to find them
Edinburgh is renowned for its old buildings and boasts a higher concentration of ancient structures than most European cities.
If you’re visiting the UK for the first time and are hoping to take in a bit of history, then a stroll through Scotland’s capital is an absolute must. Edinburgh has an incredible number of ancient buildings - many of them built more than 400 years ago.
1. Huntly House, Canongate
Dating back to circa 1570, Huntly House is now home to the Museum of Edinburgh on Cannongate.
One of Edinburgh's earliest residential buildings, John Knox House can trace its history back to the 16th century. It is said to have been home to the famous religious reformer John Knox, though some say this was not the case.