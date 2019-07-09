21 words you'll know if your granny is from Scotland

Does your granny ever tell you to stop looking so glaikit, offer to make you a piece or talk about going to the baths?

There are plenty of words and phrases commonly used by older generations of Scots that are falling out of fashion among younger people. Here are some of the most common ones.

The New Victoria Cinema at Surgeons' Hall, Edinburgh, would have been referred to as 'the pictures' in times gone by. (Picture: TSPL)

Skite

Meaning: To strike an object with a glancing blow.

Example: I’ll skite you across the ear if you don’t pay attention.

The baths

Meaning: Swimming pool.

Example: I’m just going to the baths for a swim.

The dancin’

Meaning: Going to a dance hall.

Example: I met your grandpa at the dancin’ back in 1969.

Thon

Meaning: That, yon, indicating something more distant in place or time.

Example: My grandson is sitting another of thon exams next week.

Swimming pools in Scotland were commonly referred to as "the baths". (Picture: TSPL)

Clype

Meaning: To tell tales about or inform against someone or be a person who tells tales or informs against someone.

Example: Eleanor clyped on her pal to the teacher. She’s a real wee clype!

The messages

Meaning: The shopping.

Example: I’ll get the messages when I’m in the town.

Footer

Meaning: To fidget or fumble.

Example: Stop footerin about, you!

Glaikit

Meaning: Stupid, foolish and thoughtless person or action.

Example: Don’t just stand there lookin’ glaikit!

Drookit

Meaning: Drenched, soaked through.

Example: You’re drooket after being out in that torrential rain.

Bahookie

Meaning: A person’s bottom.

Example: Sit down on your bahookie and behave!

Keek

Meaning: Look or peek.

Example: Take a wee keek at the scones I made, but don’t eat any!

Stookie

Meaning: A plaster cast for a broken bone.

Example: He’s got a stookie on after breaking his arm.

Piece

Meaning: A sandwich.

Example: I’ve got a cheese piece for my lunch.

Sleekit

Meaning: Sneaky.

Example: That lassie can’t be trusted - she’s awful sleekit.

Hirple

Meaning: Limp, stumble.

Example: Yer daddy is hirpling about after his fall.

Jings

Meaning: Exclamation of surprise, damn it.

Example: Jings, I can’t believe Henry is in the court files of the paper again!

Coorie in

Meaning: Snuggle, nestle.

Example: Come here and coorie in, you look cold.

Stoater

Meaning: Anything of good quality.

Example: That goal was a stoater!

Yonder

Meaning: In the distance.

Example: See that man over yonder?

Skelp

Meaning: Smack, hit.

Example: I'll give you a skelp if you don't do what you're told.

The pictures

Meaning: The cinema.

Example: Me and your granny went to the pictures for our first date.