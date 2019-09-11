24 things we could do in Edinburgh during the 1990s but can't do now
Edinburgh in the 1990s was a very different place compared with the bustling tourist-friendly Scottish capital we have today. Naturally, there are loads of things we miss from those glorious days - those who know, know.
From hailing a cab inside Waverley Station to attending the Hogmanay street party for absolutely nothing, we take a look back at 24 things you used to be able to do in Edinburgh during the 1990s, but can't do now.
Edinburgh's Hogmanay Street Party cost you absolutely nothing! It was a bit of a squeeze though.. the unticketed 90s events could attract upwards of 400,000 people.