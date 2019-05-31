25 photos that tell the story of the Edinburgh Trams project - from troubled beginnings to future extension
As the Edinburgh trams turn 6 years old on 31 May, we take a look back at their development and future.
With a planning and construction that lasted for years, road closures and budget issues, the building of the Edinburgh tram system was not without controversy. As they've been on the move for six years this month, we take a look back - from the original trams to the ones used today and the new extension.
1. Original trams
Trams on Princes Street. Trams of various design had been running through the city between 1871 and 1956.