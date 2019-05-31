Trams

25 photos that tell the story of the Edinburgh Trams project - from troubled beginnings to future extension

As the Edinburgh trams turn 6 years old on 31 May, we take a look back at their development and future.

With a planning and construction that lasted for years, road closures and budget issues, the building of the Edinburgh tram system was not without controversy. As they've been on the move for six years this month, we take a look back - from the original trams to the ones used today and the new extension.

Trams on Princes Street. Trams of various design had been running through the city between 1871 and 1956.

1. Original trams

The proposed route for the modern trams.

2. Proposed route

View showing the tram route east towards Edinburgh Castle and Edinburgh city centre.

3. Development of tram route

Tram roadworks on Princes Street and the Mound.

4. Roadworks

