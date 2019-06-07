25 pictures that chart the history of Murrayfield Stadium

As Scotland's largest stadium, Murrayfield is one of Edinburgh's most loved attractions and event spaces and has, over the years, seen record-breaking crowds. As the home of Scottish rugby union, many fans have seen our national team triumph and shared in the heartbreak of defeat. Here we take a look at some of the stadium's historic moments.

1. Spreading sawdust in 1967 Groundsmen spread disinfected sawdust at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh as a foot and mouth precaution 1967.

2. Singing to win in 1990 Scottish team members Iwan Tukalo, Sean Lineen and Scott Hastings singing before the Scotland v England Calcutta Cup match at Murrayfield in the Five Nations rugby tournament, March 1990.

3. Highland Games 1963 The Highland Games hurdles race at Murrayfield in 1963.

4. Training in 1969 A view of the Scottish rugby team training at Murrayfield in 1969.

