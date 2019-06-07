25 pictures that chart the history of Murrayfield Stadium
We take a look at the history of one of Edinburgh's most iconic landmarks, Murrayfield stadium.
As Scotland's largest stadium, Murrayfield is one of Edinburgh's most loved attractions and event spaces and has, over the years, seen record-breaking crowds. As the home of Scottish rugby union, many fans have seen our national team triumph and shared in the heartbreak of defeat. Here we take a look at some of the stadium's historic moments.
1. Spreading sawdust in 1967
Groundsmen spread disinfected sawdust at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh as a foot and mouth precaution 1967.