26 photos showing Leith’s Newkirkgate shopping centre down the decades

Built during the 1960s, the shopping centre replaced the ancient thoroughfare of the old Kirkgate, resulting in the loss of a number of buildings and a huge part of Leith’s heritage going back centuries. But out of the destruction rose a new heritage; a shopping centre that has now been at the heart of a local community for more than 50 years. From its genesis through to its many redevelopments, tweaks and facelifts, we delve into the archives and examine the many changes around Leith’s Newkirkgate down the decades.