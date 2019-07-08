Hundreds of fans gathered.

32 pictures of Edinburgh in the 00s that will make you want to go back in time

The 00s were a time for double denim, Boxing Day sales, queuing to see the stars at HMV and three bottles for the price of two at wine shops.

We share 32 pictures from our archive that will make you want to go back to the 00s to experience it all again.

The dim lighting made it the perfect place to take your date.

1. The cocktail menu at Old Orleans was epic

People Queue in Princes Street for a chance to meet Katie Price AKA Jordan.
2004 prices seem like a bargain now.

3. Remembering when a day ticket was a mere 2.50

Even in the rain.

4. Boxing Day shopping was worth getting out for bed for.

