32 pictures of Edinburgh in the 00s that will make you want to go back in time
The 00s were a time for double denim, Boxing Day sales, queuing to see the stars at HMV and three bottles for the price of two at wine shops.
We share 32 pictures from our archive that will make you want to go back to the 00s to experience it all again.
1. The cocktail menu at Old Orleans was epic
The dim lighting made it the perfect place to take your date.
People Queue in Princes Street for a chance to meet Katie Price AKA Jordan.
3. Remembering when a day ticket was a mere 2.50
2004 prices seem like a bargain now.
4. Boxing Day shopping was worth getting out for bed for.
Even in the rain.
