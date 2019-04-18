40,000 Easter eggs to be found across National Trust for Scotland sites

Have your say

Almost 40,000 chocolate eggs have been delivered across Scotland ahead of a giant Easter egg hunt this weekend.

The treats have arrived at 44 properties owned by the National Trust for Scotland in preparation of the Cadbury’s Easter Egg Hunt this long holiday weekend.

NTS said it was gearing up for one of its busiest Easter weekends ever given the fine weather forecast.

READ MORE: Lost Alpine dreams at Scotland’s abandoned ski centre

NTS properties across the country will be taking part in the Cadbury’s Easter Egg hunts, including Culzean Castle in Ayrshire, Ineverewe in Ross-shire, Brodick Castle in Arran, Glencoe and Crathes Castle in Aberdeenshire.

For your local event visit: www.nts.org.uk/easter.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.