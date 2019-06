The Edinburgh Evening News' photographer was on hand to snap all the timeless motors on Alva Street and William Street, where kids could enjoy face painting and a treasure hunt. Take a look at some of the best pictures we captured:

Serena Rochow (5) in her car parked by a Bentley 3L Speed 1924.

Alan Rudland with his 1963 Rover 110.

Mark Halliwell with his Lotus Elan + 2.

Alan and Nes Bell with their modified Lotus Excel SE.

