Amazing cathedral-like chamber hidden beneath Edinburgh's streets

HIDDEN from sight beneath a new housing estate, this beautifully built underground chamber used to be at the heart of Edinburgh’s water supply.

Constructed in 1875 as part of the Alnwickhill waterworks, the vaulted cathedral-like space served as a 15-million gallon tank, storing the city’s water.

When the waterworks closed a few years ago and most of the rest of the buildings were demolished to make way for new homes, the underground reservoir – described as being ‘half the area of Charlotte Square’ – was preserved, but with no obvious use in mind.

Councillors on a recent planning tour were unable to visit the chamber because of access issues, but were later shown these pictures.

When Leith architect Kieran Gaffney saw the images, he suggested the redundant reservoir could perhaps have a new life as a Festival venue.

“It’s an amazing space,” he said. “I wondered if it could become a venue of some sort - a theatre venue or a dance space - especially with the Festival.”

Tory councillor Joanna Mowat, a member of the planning committee, said the reservoir was “very impressive, a beautiful piece of engineering”.

“It was never particularly visible,” she continued. “It was just part of the waterworks and there was green open space on top of it.”

She said at the time of the planning application for the housing development, Heritage Environment Scotland had said it should be preserved.

“It would be great if you could find a use for it, but it would be very expensive to do anything with it. It’s a lovely idea but it would need someone to see it, love it, find a use for it and manage to develop it.”