IR20150417. 17/04/15. TSPL Shift, General view of the Scotsman Hotel, the former offices of the Scotsman newspaper on North Bridge Edinburgh. Picture Ian Rutherford'''�Ian Rutherford 'ianrutherfordphotography@gmail.com'www.ianrutherfordphotography.com'07710337520

City of bridges: 14 man-made crossings within a mile’s radius of Edinburgh Castle

The city centre of Edinburgh sits atop a dramatic landscape of ancient volcanic plugs, river-cut ravines and glacier-carved valleys that has formed over many millions of years.

These obstacles have necessitated the construction of numerous man-made bridges that traverse Edinburgh’s unique topography and stitch the Scottish capital together. From the creation of the first crossings over the meandering Water of Leith to the construction of the original North Bridge in the 1770s, we take a look at more than a dozen bridges to be found within a mile’s radius of Edinburgh Castle.

One of Edinburgh's newer bridges, this footbridge was constructed in the late 1990s to help bridge the gap over the West Approach Road and connect Edinburgh's growing financial district.

1. West Approach Road footbridge

One of Edinburgh's newer bridges, this footbridge was constructed in the late 1990s to help bridge the gap over the West Approach Road and connect Edinburgh's growing financial district.
TSPL
Buy a Photo
Built in 1906, the Leamington Lift Bridge spans the Union Canal at Fountainbridge. It was originally located over Fountainbridge itself at the present day Lochrin Basin.

2. Leamington Lift Bridge

Built in 1906, the Leamington Lift Bridge spans the Union Canal at Fountainbridge. It was originally located over Fountainbridge itself at the present day Lochrin Basin.
J SAVAGE
Buy a Photo
The current Waverley Bridge was built between 1894 and 1896 and forms part of the roof of the present railway station.

3. Waverley Bridge

The current Waverley Bridge was built between 1894 and 1896 and forms part of the roof of the present railway station.
Ian Georgeson
Ian Georgeson, Editorial use only, T&C This image is subject to the law of copyright and may not be reproduced, published, alter
Buy a Photo
Situated in the heart of the picturesque Dean Village, Bell's Brae Bridge was built in the 18th century.

4. Bell's Brae Bridge

Situated in the heart of the picturesque Dean Village, Bell's Brae Bridge was built in the 18th century.
Neil Hanna
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4